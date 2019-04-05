Dabangg 3: Shivling covered in wooden planks on the sets of the film causes political trouble and here’s what Salman Khan had to say!

While audiences are excited to see their favourite cop Chulbul Pandey return to the big screen, the film definitely hasn’t had one of the best starts. It seems that pictures of the Shivling [representation of Lord Shiva] were found on the sets of Dabangg 3, albeit covered in wooden plank. Many Hindus reportedly found this offensive and objected over the same.

Not too long ago, we had reported that Dabangg 3 went on floor this month at Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Some of the scenes are shot near the Narmada River. It seems that the Shivling was there in the location when the actors had started shooting for the same. This uproar caused due to it being covered in wooden planks has also resulted in a row of sorts between political parties BJP and Congress.

BJP members have been allegedly claiming that Hindus have become sensitive when it comes to these matters owing to the Kamal Nath led government. It seems that some have demanded an FIR to be registered against the ones who are behind the incident. On the other hand, Congressmen have been slamming the BJP members for their narrow minds.

Amidst this political brawl, reports have it that Salman Khan decided to clarify on the matter. The actor clearly asserted that they have no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiment and rather covering the Shivling was intentional since it was an act of protecting it. It seems that the actor stated that covering the Shivling with wooden planks was important to retain its sanctity in between all the film shooting that will happen.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, South star Sudeep in prominent roles.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha reveals her look as Rajjo for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection