Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.06.2019 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan ropes in this starlet for a special DANCE number

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has just released Bharat on Eid, which has made record breaking business already! Meanwhile, Khan has his eyes on his next big film already and we can’t keep calm. He has already shot considerable amount of portions of Dabangg 3 and will very soon wrap this project up. According to the latest buzz, along with Mouni Roy, Salman has roped in another actress for a special item number and it is none other than the LoveYatri actress, Warina Hussain.

Dabangg 3 Salman Khan ropes in this starlet for a special DANCE number

Warina and Salman have already shot for this special item number and had a lot of fun shooting the same. The song was shot at Mehboob Studios where the sets of modernized dhaba were created. The track was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Kamaal Khan. The shooting was completed in four days. In this song, Salman tries to woo Warina.

Earlier, news had come that Mouni Roy has been roped in to do ‘Munni Badnaam Hai’ reprised version. The song was supposed to be on the lines of the famous ‘Munni Badnaam’ track and it was going to feature Mouni doing some super sexy moves along with Salman who will do his classic hook step.

Also Read: Is Rohit Shetty hinting that Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan will join Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi in the cop universe?

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India…

Bharat Box Office Collections: The Salman…

BREAKING: Salman Khan announces the NEW…

Salman Khan ropes in EX-COUPLES for Nach…

Box Office: Bharat Day 8 in overseas

BREAKING: Is Rohit Shetty hinting that…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification