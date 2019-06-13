Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif all set to shoot romantic and action scenes at Hyderabad (Inside deets out)

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to shoot for the main portions of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi today. They will be starting the shoot at the Ramoji Film City starting from today. This is set to be the longest shoot schedule and lot of significant portions will be shot here. While Akki and Kat have shot together for a bit back in Mumbai, this is a full fledged schedule where all their romantic portions will be shot.

While the Sooryavanshi team impressed us with their super sensational action BTS videos in Thailand, fans should be prepared for more such dope coming Hyderabad because elaborate sets have been erected! After completing the Hyderabad schedule, Rohit Shetty will go to Bulgaria to host Khatron Ke Khiladi’s last season.

After Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi’s last schedule is set in Shetty’s favourite place, Goa. There, other actors Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh and Nikitin Dheer are set to join in. It is yet a secret when Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn’s cameos will be shot.

