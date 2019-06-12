BREAKING: Is Rohit Shetty hinting that Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan will join Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi in the cop universe?

Since a couple of weeks, there have been talks that Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, scheduled for release on Eid, will either postpone or prepone. The chances of the release getting advanced seemed more as the film is directed by hit machine Rohit Shetty, who is known to wrap up his films quickly. The shoot of Sooryavanshi is already underway and is expected to finish soon. As a result, trade and industry predicted that Sooryavanshi producers won’t wait till Eid 2020, expected to fall on May 23, for the film to release. Instead it’ll release much earlier in the beginning of next year.

And as expected, today the much awaited announcement was made in this regard. The release date of Sooryavanshi has been preponed to March 27, 2020. The way this news was put out was quite surprising though. It was superstar Salman Khan who broke the news on his social media accounts. He posted a heart-warming picture of him and Rohit Shetty together with the caption suggesting brotherly love between the two. This was followed by the new release date of the film. This image has a lot of significance since Sooryavanshi was initially supposed to clash with Salman Khan-starrer Inshallah. The camaraderie between the two indicated that there are no hard feelings and the change of release date of Sooryavanshi was done amicably.

Sometime later, director Rohit Shetty also posted this picture on his Instagram handle. The caption however raised lot of eyebrows. It reads ‘You can Compete with the World but Not with your Family…See you soon Chulbul Pandey!!!’ and this was followed by a wink! This layered comment left netizens and trade in a tizzy. It gave rise to the speculations once again whether the much-needed collaboration of Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty is finally taking place in the near future!

And since a few weeks, there have been speculations that both are going to work together. In the last Rohit Shetty film, Simmba, audiences got a pleasant surprise when Akshay Kumar was shown at the end and he was introduced as Sooryavanshi. Simmba was already special as they had linked the film with Singham. With the addition of Sooryavanshi, it created a cop universe and also one of the biggest franchises of Indian Cinema. Chulbul Pandey, meanwhile, is the character of a badass and adorable cop played by Salman Khan in the Dabangg series. And since he’s a police inspector, its addition in the cop universe seems quite logical and also possible. Hence, don’t be surprised if Chulbul Pandey makes a dashing entry in the last scene of Sooryavanshi!

The super success of Avengers: Endgame and Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown how franchises, if successful, can run riot at the box office. The cop universe hence is a step in the right direction and needless to say, if Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan are indeed teaming up, then it’ll surely the best thing to happen to Bollywood in recent times. After all, Salman Khan is arguably the biggest superstar of Bollywood and no one understands the pulse of the audiences’ pan-India as Rohit Shetty. Hence, Salman-Rohit cop flick can surely create loads of hungama at the box office and we surely can’t wait!

Also Read: BREAKING: Salman Khan announces the NEW release date of Rohit Shetty’s SOORYAVANSHI in the most heart-warming way!

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection