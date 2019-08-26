One of the highly anticipated films of the year is Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan reprising his role of Chulbul Pandey. The third installment will have a lot of flashback portions to showcase the past life and how he became the Robinhood of the neighbourhood. The villain of this installment is Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

As the two of them are all set to lock horns in Dabangg 3, Kichcha Sudeep revealed how they will be seen bare-chested in climax. The actor said that for the climax portion, the two of them had to be absolutely fit. Due to prior commitments, Salman had put on weight and had to shed it before they shot the scenes. Within a month, the actor came back with a ripped body. He said that at this age, Salman’s determination is commendable. It made him hit the gym everyday since Sudeep didn’t want to look like a joker in front of Salman.

He added that Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars. So, they needed someone strong as a villain. He was surprised when the makers approached him but when he heard the concept, he was convinced.

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee Manjrekar, Pramod Khanna among others. It is set for December 20, 2020 release.

