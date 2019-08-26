Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.08.2019 | 8:13 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Salman Khan announces Inshallah is delayed, but he will still have Eid 2020 release

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Inshallah. The film marks their reunion after Saawariya. It will also be Alia Bhatt‘s first film with Bhansali. While it was earlier announced that the highly anticipated film will be an Eid 2020 release, it seems like the film has been pushed until further announcement.

Salman Khan announces Inshallah is delayed, but he will still have Eid 2020 release

On Sunday night, Salman Khan took to Twitter to make an announcement that Inshallah has to be pushed and won’t be releasing on Eid 2020. But, interestingly, the actor also said while Inshallah won’t be releasing, he will still see his fans on Eid 2020. So, it seems like another announcement will be coming up really soon. “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Inshallah will bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt for the first time.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start shooting for Inshallah on August 21

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor in…

This is how Alia Bhatt stays away from…

After 5 consecutive hits, Ayushmann Khurrana…

Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame…

This is what is stopping Disha Patani from…

‘Bad Boy’ song featuring Prabhas and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification