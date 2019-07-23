Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.07.2019 | 6:41 PM IST

Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan reveals details of young Chulbul Pandey’s love interest

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arbaaz Khan has been an integral part of the Dabangg franchise and his role as Makkhi Pandey has been lauded by the audience, his character development is surely one of the commendable ones. He is also the producer of the film and in his recent interview, he has revealed a few details about Saiee being a part of the project. She is Mahesh Manjrekar’s younger daughter and will be playing Salman Khan’s love interest before Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha’s character) makes an entry.

Dabangg 3 Arbaaz Khan reveals details of young Chulbul Pandey’s love interest

Salman Khan, according to Arbaaz, was sure that Saiee fits the bill perfectly and has known her for quite a while now. After seeing her performance, they were sure that she was exactly what they were looking for. Arbaaz also went on to reveal that actors like Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan were approached for the role of Chulbul Pandey before Salman but that did not work out. He even asked his then director, Abhinav Kashyap as to why he was not offered the role, and the director explained to him that he fit the role of Makkhi better than the Robin Hood cop.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release around Christmas this year and the shooting will most likely be wrapped up in September with Prabhu Dheva as the director.

Also Read: Salman Khan greeted with loud cheers on the sets of Dabangg 3 (video)

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

