Akshay Kumar turns rapper for Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4!

Housefull 4 has been in the news for multiple reasons for a while now, the fourth instalment of the namesake franchise had the director changed from Sajid Khan to Farhad Samji due to the Me Too allegations. The shoot, however, was not disrupted due to the change of directors since Farhad had been a part of the project as a writer. The movie will also have Akshay Kumar playing the role of a 16th century ruler along with other spooky elements including a throne made out of skulls.

The latest reports state that Akshay Kumar will put on the rapper’s hat and explore an entirely different aspect for the film. We have heard him sing songs for his films in the past and the fans have loved every bit of it. It was Farhad who insisted Akshay to rap for the title track of the film. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala was more than thrilled to have Akki rap for the film and immediately gave a nod for the same. It has not been decided yet if this song will be a solo for Akki or collaboration with Mika Singh. The composition has not been locked on yet and will focus entirely on Akshay Kumar despite Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh being an integral part of the film.

Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde as the leading ladies. How excited are you to see Akshay Kumar rap? Be sure to let us know.

