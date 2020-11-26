Bollywood Hungama

All crowd scenes & action scenes in Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi pushed forward

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi is on full-swing at Film City where a massive set had been erected six months ago.

All crowd scenes & action scenes in Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi pushed forward

Miraculously the set remained intact through rain and sunshine. “SLB plans to continue shooting throughout November. But all the sequences involving large crowds have been pushed to later. Right now the director is shooting scenes with Alia Bhatt and her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari,” informs a source close to the project.

Apparently, there are several action scenes waiting for the director’s attention. These have been postponed until the Covid-19 situation gets better.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt resumes shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, 50-member team handpicked for the schedule

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

