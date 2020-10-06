The fans were delighted to see Alia Bhatt was working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This was her dream since she was very young. The actress was supposed to shoot Inshallah with Salman Khan but the film got shelved due to unforeseen circumstances. Soon, the filmmaker announced this gangster drama Gangubai Kathiawadi which went on floor in December 2019. The first look created a lot of buzz but soon the shooting came to a halt in March after the coronavirus pandemic. After more than six months, Alia resumed shooting of the film on October 7 with the night shift.

As per a daily, the actress has been reporting on the sets at 7 pm since October 1st and the shooting goes on till the wee hours. Though the makers had to pull down the grand set since the sets remained unused, a section of Kamathipura was still left untouched. The director has been able to shoot without any troubles.

The report further states that the team of 50 members has been handpicked for the shooting to wrap up Alia Bhatt’s parts. TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who is making his Bollywood debut with this gangster drama, will be seen as Alia’s love interest. He has already shot one song sequence and is yet to shoot two more.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client. The film will release in 2021.

