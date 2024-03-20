The tunes that we heard in the trailer and teaser of Crew have now come to life as the iconic 'Choli' song has now been released as a perfect addition to your playlist in this Holi season. Reminiscing all the vibes of the 90s, the new version is nothing less than a banger with the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh making us groove on its groovy beats.

Crew song ‘Choli’ out: Diljit Dosanjh gives a twist to Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun’s classic track, watch

The highly anticipated song 'Choli' from Crew is finally out and worth saying it's indeed an ultimate Holi jam. With a backdrop of a party, the song features ravishing Kareena Kapoor Khan exuding sheer hotness with her killer moves. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan. The iconic 90s song recreated with the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh is setting a perfect vibe for this Holi party. It is the coolest rendition of the iconic song 'Choli Ke Peeche.' The song further captures glimpses from the film that indeed drench us more into the fervor of this commercial family entertainer.

The 'Choli' song has been uniquely launched in Mumbai. It's the first-ever song video to be launched on hoarding.

Crew, a comedy heist film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, promises to deliver laughter and entertainment like never before. Set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, this cinematic adventure from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is sure to captivate audiences and leave them spellbound.

