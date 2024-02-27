The makers of Crew are all set for a mid-air launch of a key upcoming asset from the film but have not divulged any deets of the asset.

The makers of the upcoming commercial family entertainer Crew recently launched the teaser of the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer amid much fanfare. And a day ago, musical sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who is also an integral part of the film, also shared a sneak peek from the sets of the comedy which has further added to the anticipation. Well, call it just the beginning as the makers have another surprise in store! They have roped in a fantastic opportunity to bring the real fervor of the film to life by launching a key upcoming asset mid-air.

Crew: Makers of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer tie up with an airline for launching a special surprise

A source close to the production revealed, "The makers of Crew are in a full mood to achieve new milestones as they have gotten into an exclusive collaboration with an airline. Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor along with the cast Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, are planning to launch one of their key upcoming asset inside the flight in mid-air taking the entertainment and excitement of the film a notch higher." The makers promise that this experience will drench the audience into the real enthusiasm of the film.

For the unversed, for the first time, this comedy entertainer will bring together an unlikely trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon along with Diljit Dosanjh in a key role. The film is also expected to feature Kapil Sharma in a cameo. In the teaser, the actresses feature in the role of badass airhostess as they set out on interesting journeys with each other.

Crew is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. It will be released on the big screens on March 29, 2024.

