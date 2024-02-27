The makers pay a homage to the people who lost their lives in the piteous event of the Sabarmati Express in the teaser.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, the makers unveiled the teaser of The Sabarmati Report on the day of February 27, 22 years after the Sabarmati Express incident shook the nation. In the teaser, they have revealed that this clip aims at paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident two decades ago on the same day.

The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey leaves an impact as a television correspondent reporting the news of the Godhra incident

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the teaser on their social media handle, which kicks off with Vikrant Massey as a television correspondent who is about to start his show but is interrupted by the mic asking for an English correspondent, to which one of the crew members said that the latter is unavailable. Vikrant is further asked to continue with his show and he is in a state of shock as he narrates the news about the Godhra incident. He also goes on to assert that it wasn’t an accident, leaving the audiences perplexed.

The makers aim to take everyone into this intriguing story with a video that not only showcases Vikrant as a journalist but it also features montages and paper clippings of the incident where innocent lost their lives in a gut-wrenching incident.

The Sabarmati Report is all set to bring a heart-wrenching story that narrates a story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production come together for The Sabarmati Report featuring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna as the leads along with Jawan fame Ridhi Dogra playing a key role. It is directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. It is slated to release in cinemas on May 3, 2024.

