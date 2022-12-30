Nayanthara starrer Connect is a multilingual film, which is also the lady superstar's official first Hindi film.

While Nayanthara starrer horror thriller Connect has been creating examples of its success with its release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, the film is all set to release in Hindi today. With its release in the South, the film has started to collect love from all across and the actress just couldn't resist sharing a thankful note to her fans for showering a great response.

As Connect releases in Hindi, Nayanthara credits audience for making it a “big success”

While taking to her social media, Nayanthara shared a thankful note with her fans. She further jotted down the caption, “Thank you guys for making #Connect a big success ♥️ Connect Hindi Releasing today.”

Connect is very special for Nayanthara fans as the actress is all set for her Hindi debut with the Hindi dubbed version of the film releasing in Hindi today. Moreover, it is also yet another film of Nayanthara with the director Ashwin Saravanan after Maya, which makes Connect a must-watch.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 22nd December and released in Hindi today.

