By introducing a lot of unexpected twists and turns on the show, the makers have finally managed to keep the audience hooked to Bigg Boss 16. The Salman Khan-hosted show has now got an extension and would see its grand finale later in the month of February. Talking about this week, the audience got to witness a lot of arguments among the contestants, especially Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. Their heated argument has not only divided fans of the show but also grabbed the attention of the host. In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will be seen addressing the same while slamming Archana and Shalin for their behaviour.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Shalin for his foul language; Archana Gautam gets a stern warning, watch

On Friday, the official social media handle of the channel dropped two promos, in which Salman can be seen discussing the matter with the duo. While talking to Shalin, Salman slammed him for using foul language and calling Archana “do takke ki aaurat (cheap woman)”. Shalin tries to justify his actions and statements but in vain. During the same, Salman tells him that he is “missing” the whole point “again”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, in another promo video, Salman did not spare Archana as well. He politely calls her out for passing personal comments in the show. The promo ends with Salman saying, “Ghar mai wapas laane ki takat rakhta hu toh bahar nikalne ki bhi utni hi takat rakhta hu (If I am able to get you back in the home, I am able to kick out as well).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the unversed, in one of the previous episodes, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana had an argument over the former's claim that the latter prepared an insufficient amount of sabzi for all the housemates. Shalin intervened in the fight and made Priyanka understand that there is no sense in revisiting the matter because Archana is petty. Enraged at the remark, Archana landed a blow by saying that Shalin is obviously talking about his ex-wife. Post that Shalin began hurling things about the house.

A riled-up Shalin requests 'Bigg Boss' to summon him to the confession room to talk about the matter. He bursts out crying as he admits that he cannot tolerate the humiliation doled out to him.

