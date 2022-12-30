Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben passed away in the wee hours of Friday that is December 30. Numerous celebs from the Hindi film industry, including Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff and more, mourn her death while offering their condolences to the actor and his family.

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away; Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Ajay Devgn and other celebs express condolences

Stars like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher Akshay Kumar, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonu Sood tweeted to express their grief, while Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar took to their Instagram story to mourn PM’s loss. “There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow,” wrote Akshay Kumar in a tweet, while Ajay Devgn tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family.”

Meanwhile, an excerpt of Anupam Kher’s tweet, which was written in Hindi, read, “Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are with you. My mother too!” Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill also tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. ????️ Shanti ???? My personal condolences to our PM and his family. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5RxRXobyca — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 30, 2022

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!???????? pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/OzQsOdZmLK — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) December 30, 2022

Heeraben breathed her last, reportedly, at around 3.30 am. She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad earlier this week due to health issues. The medical bulletin read “Heeraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital.” Besides, Bollywood celebs, Kolkata’s CM Mamta Banerjee, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, also expressed condolences.

On the other hand, hours after performing the last rites of his mother Hiraben Modi in Gandhinagar, Narendra Modi flagged off the seventh Vande Bharat Express.

