comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.12.2022 | 2:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Cirkus Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away; Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Ajay Devgn and other celebs express condolences

Bollywood News

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passed away at the age of 100.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben passed away in the wee hours of Friday that is December 30. Numerous celebs from the Hindi film industry, including Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff and more, mourn her death while offering their condolences to the actor and his family.

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben passes away; Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Ajay Devgn and other celebs express condolences

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away; Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Ajay Devgn and other celebs express condolences

Stars like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher Akshay Kumar, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonu Sood tweeted to express their grief, while Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar took to their Instagram story to mourn PM’s loss. “There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow,” wrote Akshay Kumar in a tweet, while Ajay Devgn tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family.”

Meanwhile, an excerpt of Anupam Kher’s tweet, which was written in Hindi, read, “Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are with you. My mother too!” Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill also tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away; Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Ajay Devgn and other celebs express condolences

Heeraben breathed her last, reportedly, at around 3.30 am. She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad earlier this week due to health issues. The medical bulletin read “Heeraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital.” Besides, Bollywood celebs, Kolkata’s CM Mamta Banerjee, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, also expressed condolences.

On the other hand, hours after performing the last rites of his mother Hiraben Modi in Gandhinagar, Narendra Modi flagged off the seventh Vande Bharat Express.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Advance booking of Shah Rukh…

Rajesh Khanna would sulk in a corner…

Sohail Khan gets trolled for being ‘high’ on…

Arijit Singh’s West Bengal concert cancelled…

Siddharth gives a detailed account of…

Kareena Kapoor Khan begins countdown for New…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification