Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.08.2021 | 10:13 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

CONFIRMED: Ranveer Singh signed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

It is Ranveer Singh in and as Baiju Bawra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s version of the musical saga, earlier filmed by Vikram Bhatt’s grandfather, the distinguished Vijay Bhatt.

CONFIRMED: Ranveer Singh signed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra

There were reports that Ranbir Kapoor has said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s proposed musical love story Baiju Bawra. Sources close to Bhansali denied stating, “Ranbir has not been offered Baiju Bawra. The only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish. Bhansali offered him the role that was eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur.”

About the casting of Baiju Bawra, the source close to Bhansali productions says, “It is Ranveer Singh who was being seriously considered for the part. Bhansali’s focus was on the casting of Heera Mandi. But now since erroneous information on the male casting of Baiju Bawra was being leaked out, Bhansali has decided to announce Ranveer Singh in the ambitious grand musical's title role.”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone shares a mesmerizing monochrome picture on Instagram; and Ranveer Singh can’t keep calm

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shilpa Shetty Kundra to face a loss of…

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh to grace the…

Akshay Kumar and crew to shoot the final…

RSVP announces horror-comedy Kakuda starring…

Both Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr and Riteish…

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification