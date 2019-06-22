CONFIRMED: Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with Aamir Khan for Lal Singh Chaddha!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to reunite for Lal Singh Chaddha after almost 7 years. The duo was last seen together in Talaash and now they are all set for their comeback in Aamir’s upcoming movie. Aamir Khan announced the film on his birthday and has also said that it is the remake of Tom Hanks’ starrer, Forrest Gump.

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report this news and now, it has been confirmed that the leading lady for Lal Singh Chaddha will be none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium and was supposed to have a meeting with Advait Chandan, the director of the film. She has quite a few films up her sleeve along with Karan Johar’s Good News and Takht. Making all the right decisions in her career, Bebo is clearly on a roll.

Lal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020; the movie is written by Atul Kulkarni and is produced by Viacom18 Productions and Aamir Khan Productions. How excited are you to see Kareena and Aamir reunite on the silver screen? Be sure to let us know.

