Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to speak at London School of Economics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to become the first couple to speak Together at the prestigious London School of Economics.

Renowned personalities Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to grace the stage together at the esteemed London School of Economics. Recognized for their accomplishments and expertise, the power couple will be sharing their insights tomorrow at this prestigious panel.

This rare occurrence marks the first time a couple has been jointly invited to speak at such a distinguished panel, highlighting their exceptional qualifications and unique perspective. Both, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are loved by the youth and for the insightful conversation they bring together. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied knot on 24th September 2023.

Speaking of the professional front, Parineeti is currently awaiting the release of Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh, the film will be streaming on Netflix from April 19 onwards. The film revolves around Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti Chopra will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

 

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali on casting Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Amar Singh Chamkila and opting for live versions of the songs: “It was mandatory for me to cast actors who are singers as well”

