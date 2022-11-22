After Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are all set to collaborate once again for one-of-a-kind comedy film titled Cirkus. While details of the film are kept under wraps, an earlier poster released by the makers featured the star in a dual role. Besides him, the film will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Set against the backdrop of a circus set up, the film is expected to hit the theatres during the Christmas season. Meanwhile, earlier we had reported that the trailer of the film will release in the first week of December. However, latest update on that front is that the makers have locked a date and the trailer is expected to release on December 2.

Cirkus: Trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer to release on December 2

In an earlier exclusive report of Bollywood Hungama we had revealed that the makers are finalizing the date and that they have planned a massive trailer launch for the big budget commercial entertainer. A source had revealed to us saying, "The trailer will be out in the period of December 1 to December 3. The team is planning a grand launch for the trailer and there will be a big build-up leading to the trailer unveil. Like all Rohit Shetty films, the trailer launch will be followed by the launch of two big songs and finally a release on December 23.”

The source had also added that the marketing campaign for the film is being planned extensively where they will also putting up hoardings across cities. "That aside, the trailer will be screened every single day at all multiplexes until the release of the film. It's a masterstroke from Rohit and Ranveer too was mighty impressed with the marketing brain," the source had further told us.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced under the banners Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, and Rohit Shetty Picturez, the Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma starrer Cirkus is expected to hit the big screens on December 23.

Also Read: Shooting Khatam! Ranveer Singh wraps Cirkus; calls director Rohit Shetty “Mass-ter” filmmaker

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.