One of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movies titled Freddy was recently announced by Disney+ Hotstar. The film will be streamed on their platform from December 2, and it will see him paired opposite Alaya F.

Kartik Aaryan is so driven and hard-working, says Freddy co-star Alaya F

The actress, who is starring alongside Kartik for the first time, is quite impressed with his ways of working. “Working with Kartik was not only a wonderful experience overall, but I think I also learned a lot from him,” said Alaya in an official statement. “He has such energy and enthusiasm for the films he does. He’s so driven and so hard working that it sets a high benchmark. Seeing him work and working with him validated my core belief that if you’re obsessed with your work and if you consistently work hard, nothing can stop you from achieving everything you want and more.”

Throwing light on the film’s plot, an official statement from the makers said, “Kartik Aaryan's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.”

Kartik was last seen earlier this year in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu, is one of the few superhits to have come from 2022. The actor has an interesting line-up of films in the form of Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Prem Katha and Aashiqui 3.

