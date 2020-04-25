The novel coronavirus has brought life to a standstill. A lockdown was imposed in India starting March 25. Before the lockdown, several state governments had announced that theatres and gyms will be shut to stop the spread of the virus. During the post-lockdown period, the cinema viewing experience will undergo major changes.

Reportedly, over the past few days, different departments of cinema including production, distribution and exhibition chains have been holding virtual conferences to discuss the details of the post lockdown phase.

An exhibitor talking to a tabloid said that fighting the fear in the minds of the audience has been a major point of discussion. He said that cinema will take safety measures even if there is no directive. Cinemas will be practising social distancing by keeping seats vacant between groups, individuals or couples, making masks and sanitisers compulsory. They will also be sanitising common areas and will provide PPE kits for the staff.

Cinema hall owners feel that the post lockdown scenarios will be tricky. They feel it will be a slow run for the first few months.

Meanwhile, business owners have reached out to ministries for monetary help. An exhibitor said that cinemas were the first to shut shop and will probably be the last to open as well.

Meanwhile, a Delhi exhibitor said that they will need the help of the government and producers to get back on their feet. While single screens in smaller cities will have a different battle to fight for survival.

