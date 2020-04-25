Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been making use of his social media platform to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus. During this time of crisis, several artists have been trying to motivate people to stay positive and calm through music. On Saturday, actor Ajay Devgn launched a special song titled ‘Thahar Ja’ which speaks about the need to not stay at home but to also stay happy and calm.

The song that features Ajay Devgn was shot at home by him. The song also features his 9-year-old son Yug. Talking about the song, Ajay said that the song was penned by Anil Verma who has written songs for Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior as well. Ajay said that the song is about mental health and happiness. He said that the song tries to explain that we have been working all our lives for our family and now we have to stay at home for their safety.

Ajay has also worked on the concept of the video for the song composed and sung by Mehul Vyas. The actor said that the video was shot with whatever resources they had and his son Yug assisted him.

