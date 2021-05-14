Bollywood Hungama

Cindrella first look features Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine; musical to premiere in September on Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kay Cannon’s Cinderella featuring an all-star cast including Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter, will launch exclusively around the world on Amazon Prime Video this September. The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.

The first look was unveiled on May 13 featuring Camila and Nicholas Galitzine. "Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Cinderella is a musically driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman, whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

