Superstars Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan were seen together in the recently released film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In a recent interview with a media house, Chiranjeevi revealed how he sought Jaya Bachchan‘s help to reach out to Amitabh Bachchan for a role in the film.

The director of the film had asked Chiranjeevi to directly call up Mr. Bachchan and ask him whether he was keen on doing the role of the Guru. Chiranjeevi, who was nervous to call the actor directly, reached out to Jaya Bachchan to seek permission. Chiranjeevi said that he told his director that he was not sure whether Bachchan will take up a 5-day character.

Chiranjeevi, a member of Rajya Sabha Parliament met Jaya Bachchan who is also a member of the house. When Chiranjeevi told Jaya Bachchan that he wants to speak to Amitabh, she asked him to directly contact him. Chiranjeevi was hesitant and Jaya asked him to drop a message to Amitabh Bachchan and said that he will revert back. He further said that Amitabh Bachchan got in touch with him and agreed to do the role without any questions or even asking what kind of character it was.

Meanwhile, in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi plays the titular role, while Amitabh portrays the role of his mentor Guru Gosayi Venkanna.

