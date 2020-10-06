Veteran actor Vishal Anand, best known for his performance in 1976 film Chalte Chalte, has passed away at the age of 82. After a prolonged illness, the actor breathed his last on October 4, 2020.

Real name Bhishma Kohli, Vishal Anand’s nephew Purab Kohli released a family statement to PTI that read, “He was not keeping in good health for the last couple of months. We would like people to remember him from the 1976 super-hit song and movie 'Chalte Chalte'. Our prayers are with him, may he rest in peace. We kindly request members of the press and media to respect the family's privacy during this sad time."

Vishal Anand starred in several films including Taxi Driver, Hindustan Ki Kasam among others. He helmed Kismet starring Mithun Chakraborty in 1980.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

