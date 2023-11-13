Aankh Micholi producers and the CBFC have been served a notice by the court of the chief commissioner for persons with disabilities (CCPD).

The court of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) has issued a notice to the producers of the Hindi film Aankh Micholi and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a reply on the content allegedly mocking various types of disabilities in the film.

As per a report by Times Of India, the notice was issued on November 11, 2023, by deputy chief commissioner (disabilities), PP Ambashta to the directors of the companies involved in the production of the film. A reply has also been sought from the CEO of the CBFC and the secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry.

The notice states that the CCPD has taken cognisance of the fact that the film mocks disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, such as speech and language disability, hearing impairment, visual impairment, and intellectual disability. The notice highlights that the RPwD Act makes it punishable to intentionally insult or intimidate with intent to humiliate a person with a disability in any place within public view.

The CCPD has sought that the filmmakers and the approving authorities get the matter inquired into and forward their comments along with remedial action taken within 10 days of receipt of the notice. It has also cautioned that compliance is mandatory as the RPwD Act makes non-furnishing of any information sought under the law, a punishable offence.

The notice comes after disability rights groups raised concerns over the narrative of the comedy film, which was released on November 4, 2023. The groups have alleged that the film makes light of serious disabilities and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

