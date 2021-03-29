Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.03.2021 | 6:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

BTS release free e-book celebrating one year of  ‘Connect, BTS’ global art project 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Grammy nominated popstars BTS are celebrating their global art project Connect, BTS, a year later through the free e-book and font releases. Before the releasing of their record-breaking album 'Map Of The Soul: 7', last year in January 2020, BTS kicked off the art project. CONNECT, BTS was a global project to connect five cities and 22 artists, each of whom contributed their unique philosophy and imagination to it. This project aimed to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, and theory and practice. CONNECT, BTS may be described in terms of a collective curatorial practice by curators around the world who resonated with BTS’s philosophy.

BTS release free e-book celebrating one year of  'Connect, BTS' global art project 

In a statement on the official website, BTS said, "We all come from different cultures, and speak different languages.
But we are here together because we respect the value of diversity, and to send the message that different is good.
It’s the belief that our diversity can create a world where differences do not render us apart but “connect” us together through our uniqueness. We hope that you can be a part of CONNECT, BTS through this shared belief,
and we hope that here is true inspiration awaiting our discovery."

Connect, BTS, led by artistic director Lee Daehyung, is also an independent Korean curate who has previously organized his country's pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale. The project started in London with Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen’s work Catharsis. The exhibition began on January 14 and went on till March 6 at the Serpentine Gallery.

ALSO READ: BTS ARMY raises over Rs. 1 lakh for J-Hope & Suga’s birthday fundraiser; donate money to NGO supporting sexual harassment survivours

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: No delay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2…

Jubin Nautiyal to star in Bhushan Kumar's…

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Sriram…

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to…

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar reveals the…

Varun Dhawan to play a handicapped cop in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification