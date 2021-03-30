Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.03.2021 | 10:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan director Amit Sharma to resume shoot as he tested negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan will feature him as a football coach for the first time in his career and the actor’s film has been in the news since its announcement. While the shooting schedules had to be moved around due to the unforeseen pandemic, the producer Boney Kapoor has managed to move things around effortlessly. Director Amit Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and had home quarantined himself while following the necessary protocols.

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan director Amit Sharma to resume shoot as he tested negative for COVID-19

As per the latest reports, Amit Sharma has tested negative for Coronavirus and will soon resume the shoot. The director, as per the sources, has been feeling a lot better and even though his diagnosis had left everyone tensed considering the surge, Amit Sharma is eager to resume work. He has been feeling great now and is relieved that he can finally continue to direct the film. For the unversed, Maidaan is based on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among the others, Maidaan is slated to release on October 15.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s bearded new look for Disney+ Hotstar leaves the fans excited

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BTS release free e-book celebrating one year…

EXO member Chanyeol enlists in the military 

BTS ARMY raises over Rs. 1 lakh for J-Hope &…

Producers Guild of America Awards honour…

Oscar nominee Steven Yeun teams up with Ali…

Pierce Brosnan to play Dr. Fate in Dwayne…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification