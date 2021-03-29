Another EXO member is enlisting in the military! Every able man has to do mandatory service in the military in South Korea. Popular South Korean group EXO member Chanyeol has enlisted in the military.

The enlistment news was confirmed in February 2021 by SM Entertainment, parent company of EXO, that the musician will be starting his mandatory training from March 29. The rapper-singer will receive basic four weeks of training after which will serve as an active solider. Unlike other EXO members, Chanyeol's enlistment details including time and location was kept private.

Chanyeol becomes the fifth EXO member to head for mandatory military service after Xiumin, D.O. who have already been discharged whereas Chen and Suho began their service in 2020.

Chanyeol was last seen during the press conference of his movie The Box. Wishing him safe and healthy return after his service!

