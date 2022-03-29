South Korean juggernaut BTS' member Jungkook has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The announcement was made on March 29, 2022 following which the musician has been getting treated and is under self-quarantine in the US. The musician arrived in Las Vegas this past weekend for Grammys 2022.

BIG HIT Music, on Tuesday, took their social media platform Weverse to release the statement that read, "Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)."

"Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine. Jung Kook's participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," it further read.

"We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," the statement concluded.

Jungkook becomes the seventh member to contract COVID-19 following SUGA, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and J-Hope.

BTS are set to attend Grammys 2022 as nominees and performers. This marks the second year in a row that BTS, the first Korean pop act to be nominated and perform at the GRAMMYs, are considered for an award, and presenting a solo performance on the stage. Last year, the GRAMMY nominees staged a dazzling performance of their smash hit “Dynamite,” taking their dynamic gig from the GRAMMY stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of Seoul.

