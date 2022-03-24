South Korean juggernaut BTS' member J-Hope has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The announcement was made on March 24, 2022 following which the musician has been getting treated and is under self-quarantine.

BTS’ J-Hope diagnosed with COVID-19, undergoing treatment at home in self-quarantine

BIG HIT Music, on Thursday, took their social media platform Weverse to release the statement that read, "We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member j-hope being diagnosed with COVID-19. j-hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today morning. j-hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine."

Furthermore, the label confirmed that J-Hope will participate in next month's plans once he has recovered. "j-hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes. The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid j-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities."

J-Hope becomes the sixth member to contract COVID-19 following SUGA, RM, Jin, Jimin, and V.

BTS are set to attend Grammys 2022 as nominees and performers. This marks the second year in a row that BTS, the first Korean pop act to be nominated and perform at the GRAMMYs, are considered for an award, and presenting a solo performance on the stage. Last year, the GRAMMY-nominees staged a dazzling performance of their smash hit “Dynamite,” taking their dynamic gig from the GRAMMY stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of Seoul.

Following their appearance, BTS will have four days’ concerts ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The in-person live broadcast event ‘LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS’ will be available at MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four days. There will also be an online live stream on the last day on April 16.

