South Korean juggernaut BTS created history yet again by winning three 2022 Billboard Music Awards and breaking another all-time record of Destiny’s Child by becoming group with most BBMA wins.

BTS earn three wins at Billboard Music Awards 2022 for second consecutive year; breaks Destiny’s Child’s record

On May 15, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards revealed that BTS won three out of the six awards for which they were nominated. At this year’s ceremony, The K-pop septet won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (for their smash hit “Butter”), marking their second consecutive year winning all three awards. 2022 also marks BTS’s third overall Top Duo/Group win at the Billboard Music Awards, after their first win in 2019. As reported by Soompi, BTS, who has won a trophy at every single Billboard Music Awards since 2017, has now overtaken Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards in history.

The group currently boasts 12 Billboard Music Award wins, breaking Destiny’s Child’s previous record of 11 wins, which remained unbeaten for 17 years.

