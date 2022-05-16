comscore

Sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are all set to give us a peek into their lives with ‘Shining with the Sharmas’

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Sharma sisters-Neha and Aisha Sharma are set to raise the temperature and shine bright with their new project - ‘Shining with the Sharmas’. The duo has been creating short-format content from their personal lives for a platform called SocialSwag.

Neha and Aisha, who have built a loyal and dedicated social media presence, have worked with the team to make this unfiltered, un-scripted content along the lines of the famous Keeping Up with the Kardashians series.

"They have taken the cameras to their house, their gym, their photoshoots, to their downtime, and even into their kitchen while they make their meals. The cameras have been with them throughout without any restrictions,” confirmed the source, who also assured us that the content will be available on the online platform from mid-May with new content being released weekly.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

New notification