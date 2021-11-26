Bollywood Hungama

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Canadian singer Bryan Adams said he tested Covid-19 positive for the second time in a month. Adams informed through an Instagram post that he has tested positive and was getting hospitalised.

Bryan Adams gets hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in a month

On Thursday, taking to Instagram, Adams posted a picture of himself wearing a mask and sitting behind a table. The caption of the post read, “Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to hospital for me.”

Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli’s 2022 calendar, which he had shot. “Thanks for all your support,” he said.

 

Bryan Adams wrote in a post dated October 31 that he had Covid-19, but had not suffered any symptoms. He subsequently performed concerts in Las Vegas before heading to Italy.

Also Read: I For India: Will Smith, Jonas Brothers, Bryan Adams, Mick Jagger among other Hollywood celebs participate in Covid-19 fundraiser

