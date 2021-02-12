Bollywood Hungama

Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end with upcoming eighth season – “Let us go out in a blaze of glory”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ending with the upcoming eighth season! NBC announced on Thursday that sitcom centered around cops starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher will come to a close! The final 10 episodes are set to premiere in 2021-2022.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end with upcoming eighth season - "Let us go out in a blaze of glory"

The creator of the show Dan Groor said in a statement, "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and 1 had envisioned."

"I fed incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they. are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape," he said.

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy, said, "It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy. I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot!

Joe Lo'Truglio, who essays the role of Boyle, said, "Love our show and thankful to everyone who helped bring these extraordinary people into my orbit. Charles Boyle changed my life for the better in a million ways. But we’re not done! To the best fans, we Red heart you. You’re the real sexy train and don’t leave the station quite yet!"

Andy Samberg recently said that the series will resume filming on season 8 soon! The production had shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

