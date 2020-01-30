Good news for the Akhtar-Azmi family. Shabana Azmi who had a miraculous escape from grievous injury after a road accident on January 18, is all set to return home.

Speaking to me on Thursday morning Javed Saab said, “Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning.”

For Shabana the accident was a terrible brake on her busy schedule. Prior to the accident she had been shooting in Budapest. She orchestrated the entire arrangement for her husband Javed Akhtar’s week-long celebration of his 75th birthday from Budapest. Rushing back just in time for the birthday bash, Shabana met with this terrible road accident just a day after Javed Saab’s birthday.

“It could have been a lot worse. I’d say Shabana had a miraculous escape,” says Javed Saab.

