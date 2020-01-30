Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.01.2020 | 11:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Scoop! Song being added for Alia Bhatt in RRR to justify presence

BySubhash K. Jha

By now we all know that Alia Bhatt whose dream it was to work with S S Rajamouli, has a guest appearance in Rajamouli’s RRR. Agreed, Alia agreed to be part of this mammoth project just to work with Rajamouli. But the director is apparently suffering from guilt pangs about the scope of Alia’s role.

Scoop! Song being added for Alia Bhatt in RRR to justify presence

Apparently, Rajamouli feels Alia’s presence is unjustified by the length of her role in RRR. He has therefore decided to add a song for Alia Bhatt. Says a source close to the project, “Alia’s role is extremely decorative in RRR. Considering her superstar status in Bollywood it isn’t fair to have her in RRR just because she wanted to work with Rajamouli. The respect and admiration should be mutual. Alia does author-backed central roles like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hindi. Rajamouli has now added a whole song to Alia’s character.”

While more details of role-enhancing song are awaited, we can tell you that Alia is very excited about doing an elaborate Rajamouli-styled lavish number for RRR, since she has no songs in her other dream-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt reacts to Rangoli’s comment on receiving flowers, says she doesn’t regret sending it

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After being accused of harassment, Ganesh…

As Parineeti Chopra shoots for Saina…

Love Aaj Kal: Arushi Sharma says she watched…

Box Office: PVR Cinemas leads the list of…

"Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one…

Sooryavanshi antagonist Abhimanyu Singh says…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification