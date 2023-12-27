comscore
Ajay Devgn to kick off new schedule of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in Hyderabad from third week of January 2024: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn to kick off new schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in Hyderabad from third week of January 2024: Report

The actor was recovering from an injury and had taken a break from the shoot. The upcoming schedule will go on for over a month.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Ajay Devgn will be back on the sets of Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, from January 2024 onwards. The film went on floors a few months ago. Led by Ajay, he will resume the new schedule in Hyderabad in the third week of January 2024. The actor was recovering from an injury and had taken a break from the shoot. The upcoming schedule will go on for over a month.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source said, “On the day Ajay Devgn was hit on his eyes, he went to the doctor and quickly returned to the set to finish his work for the day as he believes in the philosophy of ‘Show Must Go On. Post that, Rohit continued to shoot for the film as planned with other artists and the crew at Golden Tobacco in Andheri. He recently called it a wrap on the Mumbai schedule and is now gearing up for the next marathon schedule of Singham Again at Ramoji Film City.”

“All the members forming part of the principal cast will be joining the next schedule at some point of time, and Ajay Devgn will be constantly shooting for the film over a period of next 30 days,” the source added.

Singham Again stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. It also has special appearances of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The makers plan to release the movie during the Independence Day 2024 weekend.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Rohit Shetty reveals that the younger generation of actors are ‘insecure’; Ajay Devgn says, “They don’t have the security to do solo films”

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

