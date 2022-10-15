Today, moviegoers and trade industry woke up to a surprising development about the much-awaited film, Tiger 3. Salman Khan announced that his spy thriller will come a little later, in cinemas, on Diwali 2023. It was earlier scheduled to be out on Eid, that is, April 21, 2023. The fans, obviously, were disheartened as Eid and Salman Khan have become synonymous with each other since 2009. However, we have found out that fans don’t need to worry. They’ll still get to see a Salman Khan film in theatres during the Eid festival next year.

BREAKING: After Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also postponed; Salman Khan-starrer to release in cinemas on Eid 2023

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Before Tiger 3, Salman is all set to be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It’s scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. This film, too, has been pushed ahead. And it is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be out on April 21, that is, Eid 2023. It’s a complete family entertainer and ideal to be out on such a big festival.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal. Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu also have key roles in the film

In 2009, Salman Khan’s Wanted was released on Eid. It became a huge hit and thus began this trend. Dabangg, released on Eid 2020, was a blockbuster and so were Bodyguard and Ek Tha Tiger which were released on Eid in 2011 and 2012 respectively. He didn’t have a release in 2013 but from 2014 to 2019, he had a release every year on the festival – Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Tubelight (2017), Race 3 (2018) and Bharat (2019). He was all set to bring Radhe into theatres on Eid 2020 but he couldn’t due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Radhe finally released on Eid 2021, on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex and also in some theatres.

Due to the delays in shoots over the pandemic, he couldn’t have any film release on Eid 2022. When Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be out on April 21, 2023, it will be his first big-scale theatrical release since Dabangg 3, which hit cinemas on December 20, 2019.

Bollywood Hungama, a few days back, had reported that a poster or teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be out around Diwali. The source said, “In all probability, the new release date of the film will also be announced today, that is, Saturday, October 15.”

