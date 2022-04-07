KGF – Chapter 2, the much-awaited film, is all set to release in a week, on April 14. Though it’s releasing in the holy month of Ramzan, the Yash-Sanjay Dutt-Raveena Tandon starrer is expected to take one of the biggest openings this year as the excitement is tremendous. In other words, it’ll also record one of the biggest footfalls in recent times. For any filmmaker, this can be an ideal situation to promote his or her upcoming film. Hence, it’s no surprise that the assets of an important film have been attached with the print of KGF – Chapter 2.

BREAKING: Teaser of Prabhas-starrer Salaar expected to be attached with KGF – Chapter 2’s prints

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The teaser of Salaar has been attached. It is directed by KGF’s director Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas. The shoot of the film is still pending and this teaser will just give a glimpse into the world of Salaar.”

Interestingly, a similar intro teaser of Saaho (2019) was also attached with the prints of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017). The source stated, “Yes, Salaar’s promo will be in the same zone as that of Saaho’s first teaser. It’ll give an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film and also prove that despite the debacle of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will bounce back, first with Adipurush and then with Salaar.”

Besides Prabhas, Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan. It was initially scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022, but the pandemic led to postponements. Recently, there were reports that Prabhas will undergo knee surgery, and hence, he’ll be out of action for a few months. It is being said that this will further delay the final schedule of Salaar.

