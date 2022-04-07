Joe Talbot’s sophomore feature The Governesses is now in development at A24 with an impressive cast lineup of Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) alongside recent breakout stars Hoyeon Jung (Squid Game) and Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, to shoot in Spain, centers on three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in and the minds of the boys in their care. The result also has the trio igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.

Joe Talbot will helm the drama from a screenplay he wrote along with Olivia Gatwood based on Anne Serre’s novel of the same name. The upcoming feature film marks Talbot’s second film with A24 after his feature debut, The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures will produce with Rob Richert of Talbot’s Longshot Features and Angus Lamont. The project was developed with the support of BBC Film, which will co-finance alongside A24. A24 will handle the movie’s global release.

On the work front, Lily-Rose Depp is best known for her appearances in movies such as Tusk and Yoga Hosers. Her most recent credits include last year’s horror flick Wolf and sci-fi thriller The Voyagers. She is currently filming The Idol, a series for HBO developed by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

Hoyeon Jung is a South Korean model turned actress whose acting career skyrocketed with Netflix’s hit survival thriller sensation Squid Game for which she also bagged a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series. She was recently featured in a music video for The Weeknd’s ‘Out of Time’ and is currently attached to Disclaimer, a new series from Alfonso Cuaron.

Meanwhile, Renate Reinsve is a Norwegian actress who starred in the critically acclaimed romantic drama The Worst Person in the World (2021), with her performance earning her the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress and a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The drama also landed Oscar nominations for both Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay. Reinsve has previously appeared in Welcome to Norway (2016) and Oslo, August 31st (2011) and more.

