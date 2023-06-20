Sidharth Malhotra's Dhrama Productions' movie Yodha will now be releasing on October 27. The news has been shared by sources close to the development. The film is an action saga directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Presented by Prime Video and Dharma Productions in association with Mentor Disciple Films, the movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Sharing what Yodha means to him, Sidharth had earlier said in a statement, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Earlier this year, Raashii said that for her, Yodha has broken the myth that ‘outsiders’ don’t get to be a heroine in a Dharma Productions film. “[Initially] I thought only certain people got to be a Dharma heroine. I didn't think it was easy for people who come from outside to bag such films. So, the fact that I am in this film, opens doors for others. You don't necessarily have to be a part of a certain background to be a part of a Dharma film. Work so hard on your skill set that your talent cannot be dismissed,” she had said.

