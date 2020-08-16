Would Sanjay Dutt head to the US for treatment for his cancer as his mother had done way back in 1980? The family is weighing in on the options. And sources say it is likely that Dutt will head to the US.

“However Singapore is also an option. The family will take the decision in the next couple of days,” says a close friend of the actor.

Meanwhile, Dutt has taken no time at all to bounce back to a state of mental calmness. “Initially he was badly shaken when the reports came in. But within a few days Baba accepted his illness and is looking at how to fight back the cancer. He is most worried about his twin children who are just 10,” says the friend.

Besides his wife Maanyata, Sanjay Dutt’s pillars of strength at this hour of crisis are his sisters Priya and Namrata, especially the former.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt to return in 3 months to complete shoot for KGF 2, says executive producer Karthik Gowda

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.