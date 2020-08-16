Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.08.2020 | 9:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt visits Lilavati for tests, future course of treatment being decided

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Would Sanjay Dutt head to the US for treatment for his cancer as his mother had done way back in 1980? The family is weighing in on the options. And sources say it is likely that Dutt will head to the US.

Sanjay Dutt visits Lilavati for tests, future course of treatment being decided

“However Singapore is also an option. The family will take the decision in the next couple of days,” says a close friend of the actor.

Meanwhile, Dutt has taken no time at all to bounce back to a state of mental calmness. “Initially he was badly shaken when the reports came in. But within a few days Baba accepted his illness and is looking at how to fight back the cancer. He is most worried about his twin children who are just 10,” says the friend.

Besides his wife Maanyata, Sanjay Dutt’s pillars of strength at this hour of crisis are his sisters Priya and Namrata, especially  the former.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt to return in 3 months to complete shoot for KGF 2, says executive producer Karthik Gowda 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Maharashtra Home…

Aditya Chopra to unveil blueprint of YRF…

On Independence Day, Sushant Singh Rajput…

After shooting for Bigg Boss 14 teaser at…

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey get…

Gunjan Saxena says she had the support of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification