BREAKING: Rubina Dilaik declared as the WINNER of Bigg Boss 14!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rubina Dilaik initially admitted that she had come on the show Bigg Boss 4 to give a chance to her marriage with Abhinav Shukla. From performing exceptionally well during the tasks to making us all cry with her heart-breaking confession of the truth of her marriage, Rubina Dilaik made her way in our hearts since day one. From her journey as a strong contender to being the perfect wife, Rubina Dilaik has come a long way from the first episode.

BREAKING Rubina Dilaik declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 14!

Towards the end of the show when Abhinav Shukla returned to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her, he proposed to get married to her once again and the actress was clearly elated. After completing her journey of over four months in the house, Rubina Dilaik was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 14, and the actress was overwhelmed with emotions. Walking away with the trophy and a hefty price money, Rubina Dilaik surely deserved to win the show.

Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Rakhi Sawant walks away with Rs. 14 lakhs, gives up the winner’s title

