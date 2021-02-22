Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Nikki Tamboli announced as the second runner up

Nikki Tamboli has been the underdog of the season and has proved her worth in Bigg Boss 14 since day one. She was also the first one to be the confirmed contestants on the show and also happened to be the first finalist of the show. Nikki Tamboli was shocked to find out that she is one of the top three contestants.

While she was shocked that she was not eliminated, Salman Khan announced her as the third runner up and she is elated to given the title. Nikki Tamboli was elated to know that she has a lot of fans rooting for her on the show.

Congratulations, Nikki Tamboli!

