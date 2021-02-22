The edge-of-the-seat comedy psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani will release in theatres on 19th November 2021. With the pandemic and the lockdown last year, shoots were halted and theatres were shut down. Majority of the films began the productions in July and August 2020.

This is the first film of Kartik Aaryan, this year, that has received a release date while Dostana 2 and Dhamaka's release dates are yet to be announced.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee & written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.