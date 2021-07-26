Kriti Sanon's first film as solo lead is all set to release on July 30 exclusively on Netflix and Jio cinema. However, in a major setback to the makers of the film, Mimi has become a victim of piracy as the film has leaked online four days before its scheduled release.

As per reports, the pirated version of Jio Studios and Maddock Films' Mimi has been made available on Telegram on July 26. Telegram is quite famous for pirated content, but the leak of a film four days ahead of the scheduled release is not a common occurrence. Reportedly, the production houses are trying to take corrective steps and stop the film on the platform which indulges in piracy.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi highlights the topic of surrogacy in an entertaining manner. Kriti gained 15 kgs to play a convincing pregnant woman on screen. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak among others.

