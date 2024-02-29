After the Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Aha Studio have joined hands for a biopic on the man and the statesman.

BREAKING: Prakash Jha to direct former PM PV Narasimha Rao biopic

The web series titled Half Lion chronicles the subdued and largely unsung contribution of former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao to the growth of Independent India. The web series is based on the book of the same name written by Vinay Sitapati.

The series will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Jha, a filmmaker known for his expertise around socio-political themes such as Gangaajal, Apaharan, Rajneeti and Aarakshan, and most recently, the award winning drama series Ashram, to name a few.

Half Lion will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in the second-half of this year.

The big question - who is playing Narasimha Rao? Several names are on the list of possible actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher.

