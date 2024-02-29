comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.02.2024 | 10:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Prakash Jha to direct former PM PV Narasimha Rao biopic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Prakash Jha to direct former PM PV Narasimha Rao biopic

en Bollywood News BREAKING: Prakash Jha to direct former PM PV Narasimha Rao biopic
By Subhash K. Jha -

After the Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Aha Studio have joined hands for a biopic on the man and the statesman.

BREAKING: Prakash Jha to direct former PM PV Narasimha Rao biopic

BREAKING: Prakash Jha to direct former PM PV Narasimha Rao biopic

The web series titled Half Lion chronicles the subdued and largely unsung contribution of former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao to the growth of Independent India. The web series is based on the book of the same name written by Vinay Sitapati.

The series will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Jha, a filmmaker known for his expertise around socio-political themes such as Gangaajal, Apaharan, Rajneeti and Aarakshan, and most recently, the award winning drama series Ashram, to name a few.

Half Lion will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in the second-half of this year.

The big question - who is playing Narasimha Rao? Several names are on the list of possible actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher.

Also Read: Prakash Jha speaks about Bollywood actors signing up for gutkha ads; asks, “Why will they work in my films when they get Rs. 50 crores for doing one gutkha ad”

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for…

Taapsee Pannu REACTS to wedding rumours with…

Khushbu Sundar reveals her daughters warned…

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3: Filmmaker JD…

12th Fail world television premiere: When,…

Pragya Jaiswal joins Akshay Kumar starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification