Bollywood couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child, setting off a wave of excitement among fans and followers. According to sources cited by The Week, Deepika is said to be in her second trimester, with her delivery expected in September 2024. And now Deepika and Ranveer themselves have confirmed the same.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to welcome their first child; due in September

Deepika and Ranveer took to their social media account to announce the news of their pregnancy. They posted an image displaying the date “September 2024,” suggesting their readiness to embrace their first baby during that month.

Speculations about Deepika's pregnancy had been circulating for a while, fuelled by observations from the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) red carpet. The Week reported that keen-eyed observers noted Deepika's choice of attire—a glittering saree designed by the renowned Sabyasachi Mukherjee—where she seemed to be discreetly concealing her midriff.

On the film front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter, where she portrayed the role of an Indian Air Force pilot alongside Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. She is set to feature in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, fans eagerly await her appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated for a theatrical release during the Independence Day weekend clashing with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh gears up for his much-anticipated role in Don 3, where he steps into the shoes of legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, along with wife Deepika, he will also feature in Singham Again.

