comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.02.2024 | 11:33 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to welcome their first child; due in September

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to welcome their first child; due in September

en Bollywood News Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to welcome their first child; due in September

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are pregnant with first child.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child, setting off a wave of excitement among fans and followers. According to sources cited by The Week, Deepika is said to be in her second trimester, with her delivery expected in September 2024. And now Deepika and Ranveer themselves have confirmed the same.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to welcome their first child; due in September

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to welcome their first child; due in September

Deepika and Ranveer took to their social media account to announce the news of their pregnancy. They posted an image displaying the date “September 2024,” suggesting their readiness to embrace their first baby during that month.

Speculations about Deepika's pregnancy had been circulating for a while, fuelled by observations from the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) red carpet. The Week reported that keen-eyed observers noted Deepika's choice of attire—a glittering saree designed by the renowned Sabyasachi Mukherjee—where she seemed to be discreetly concealing her midriff.

On the film front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter, where she portrayed the role of an Indian Air Force pilot alongside Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. She is set to feature in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, fans eagerly await her appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated for a theatrical release during the Independence Day weekend clashing with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh gears up for his much-anticipated role in Don 3, where he steps into the shoes of legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, along with wife Deepika, he will also feature in Singham Again.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted shopping together in Belgium; watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for…

Taapsee Pannu REACTS to wedding rumours with…

Khushbu Sundar reveals her daughters warned…

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3: Filmmaker JD…

12th Fail world television premiere: When,…

Pragya Jaiswal joins Akshay Kumar starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification